Zverev upsets Nishikori, to face Anderson in Washington final

Washington D.C. [US], August 6 (ANI): Alexander Zverev of Germany came out with a spirited performance as he upstaged second seed Kei Nishikori to enter the Citi Open final, his fifth final of the ATP Tour season.

Fifth-seed Zverev defeated World No. 9 Nishikori 6-3 6-4 in the semifinal contest that lasted only 64 minutes on Saturday.

The 20-year-old broke Nishikori in the second game and dominated his own service, winning 94 percent of his first-serve points.

"I played a great match. I played well from the baseline. I returned pretty well... I was holding serve quite comfortably, so I'm happy with how I played," the atpworldtour website quoted Zverev as saying.

He will now face 15th seed Kevin Anderson who defeated Jack Sock of the U.S by the same score.

"He's playing unbelievable tennis. He won against Dominic in a great match. He beat Jack today," said the German. "It's going to be a tough final. If I can play as well as I did today, hopefully I can get out with a win," he added.

Meanwhile, Russian seventh seed Ekaterina Makarova outlasted French fifth seed Oceane Dodin 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to book a berth in Sunday's women's final against German fourth seed Julia Goerges who defeated Andrea Petkovic 5-7, 6-4, 7-5. (ANI)