Zverev upsets Federer in Montreal final

Montreal, Aug 14 (IANS) German rising star Alexander Zverev handed Swiss great Roger Federer a rare defeat in this season, producing a solid effort in the final of the Rogers Cup here to win 6-3, 6-4.

Sunday's final was the second ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title for the 20-year-old, who also won the Rome Masters earlier this year on clay as part of his breakthrough season, reports Efe.

The second-seeded Federer went 0-for-3 on break-point opportunities in the final of this hard court event, while the fourth-seeded Zverev earned one break in each set to hand Federer his third loss this season.

The 36-year-old Swiss, winner of a record 19 Grand Slam titles, has turned back the clock in 2017 with major titles at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Both he and Zverev will be among a handful of favourites in the final Grand Slam event of the tennis season, the US Open, which gets under way on August 28.

--IANS

