Zverev downs Anderson to clinch Citi Open title, his fourth of the year

Washington D.C. [US], August 7 (ANI): World No. 8 Alexander Zverev defeated South Africa's Kevin Anderson in straight sets to clinch the Citi Open men's singles title.

Zverev defeated Anderson 6-4, 6-4 and captured his fourth title of the year in the finals played on Sunday.

It was Zverev's first win in Washington D.C., and he did it without facing a single break point. He also became the youngest Citi Open champion and the youngest player to win four titles in a season since Juan Martin del Potro, who did both in 2008.

"I think I improved a lot in the past few months and in the offseason, so I can be able to win these tournaments," said the 20-year-old. "I showed it in Rome, I showed it here again. I hope I can continue to play like this or even better."

Meanwhile, Russia's 58th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova came from a set behind against German fourth seed Julia Goerges to win the women's singles title.

Makarova defeated Goerges 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0 to claim her first WTA title in more than three years.

"I have such great memories from when I was a kid about Washington, so I was always dreaming of winning this title," Makarova said after the match. (ANI)