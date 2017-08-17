Zverev confident for US Open despite Cincy loss

Cincinnati [US], August 17 (ANI): Alexander Zverev, whose 10-match win streak was snapped at the Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday against Frances Tiafoe, enters the US Open confident and feels his best ahead of any Grand Slam event.

Tiafoe beat Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a second-round matchup at the year's last major tuneup for the Open.

Zverev has captured two ATP World Tour titles, including the Citi Open in Washington D.C., his first hard-court crown, and the Coupe Rogers, his second ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title.

"It's been great. I won back-to-back weeks, two big events. Visiting Montreal was very, very special, as well. It's been a positive summer so far," the atpworldtour website quoted the German as saying.

Zverev had stunned Swiss maestro Roger Federer in straight sets to win the men's singles title of the Rogers Cup last Sunday.

"I beat a lot of Top 10 players and have beaten a lot of great players, a lot of tough matches," he said.

Zverev will next compete at the US Open beginning August 28 where many will be watching to see if he can replicate his hard-court success in Flushing Meadows.

"I think Roger and Rafa are the strongest ones and a few guys coming after that. I think I am involved in that group. I am in that small group of players. Obviously the two favourites are Roger and Rafa," said the German.

"So I feel very confident the way I was playing in the last two weeks. I feel very confident how I am playing right now. And I think going into the US Open, I feel the best I have ever felt maybe going into a Slam. That gives me a lot of confidence, and hopefully I can show that on court, as well," he insisted.

Zverev had his best Grand Slam run at Wimbledon, falling in the fourth round. But his back-to-back hardcourt titles have boosted him to a career-best ranking of world number seven and made him a target for rivals in New York. (ANI)