Zomato's 'Day One' Art Sums Up Desi Startup's Epic Journey to Stock Market

It’s a big day for Zomato. The popular restaurant aggregator, which has been the go-to app for foodies in India especially in the post-pandemic world, scripted history on Friday after the startup listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 10 am on July 23. With all the hype leading up to its listing, Zomato share saw a stellar debut on Dalal Steet on Friday. Zomato stock opened at Rs 115 on BSE, an increase 51.32 per cent premium over the issue price on BSE. On NSE, the stocks made a debut at Rs 116, up 52.63 per cent. With the bumper listing, the food delivery aggregator has crossed the market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore. The value of Zomato stood at Rs 1,08,067.35 crore after an overwhelming debut on Dalal Street.

Fittingly enough, Zomato was equipped with a humble painting-like artwork to celebrate its entry into the stock market. The photo depicted a person with a ‘Zomato’ t-shirt looking on with ‘Now listed: Zomato’ painted on the walls of the market.

Twitterati had some really kind words to say.

really happy today gonna order some biryani to celebrate — Devansh Borse (@DevanshBorse) July 23, 2021

May the force be with you — WazirX: India Ka Bitcoin Exchange (@WazirXIndia) July 23, 2021

iss khushi mein hum aaj biryani order karenge Congratulations @zomato pic.twitter.com/ZBzkNHeGd2 — Flow Club (@flowclubIN) July 23, 2021

Earlier on Friday, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal stressed the fact that it wasn’t, after all, a “historical moment” for them.

A lot of people are calling this a ‘historical moment’. It is not. History is always made in hindsight. Never in the present. Back to work. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 23, 2021

Never been so excited and indifferent at the same time. #ZomatoIPO pic.twitter.com/fFVzSAXjvF — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Zomato’s initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 9,375 crore opened for subscription from July 14-16. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 72-76 per share. The company aimed to raise Rs 9,375 crore through the IPO which comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India).

