Zomato's Blockbuster Stock Market Entry Celebrated with Hilarious Memes

One of the leading food delivery applications in India, Zomato, scripted history on Friday after the startup listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Zomato exceeded all expectations as its shares were listed at Rs 115 apiece on BSE while opening, a 51.32 percent surge on the issue price fixed at Rs 76, while on NSE, the shares increased to nearly 53 percent to Rs 116 apiece on debut.

As Zomato celebrated its entry into the stock market, Twitter users could not resist marking the occasion with some hilarious memes and reactions.

Zomato investors to Zomato delivery guys today: pic.twitter.com/bPTXYq5tP8 — Rachana Ranade (@rachana_ranade) July 23, 2021

Everyone to those who got allotment of IPO pic.twitter.com/8YU2hwH5k6 — Shadowfax (@Aditya_pandit07) July 23, 2021

People after selling the Zomato share at 138 and see it fall to 124 in an hour. #ZomatoListing pic.twitter.com/yGs94eOsSH — Anish Nandalike (@AnishNandalike) July 23, 2021

#ZomatoListing proved there’s a scheme called “21 din me paisa double” and all newbies now telling fundamental Investors :rolling_on_the_floor_laughing::rolling_on_the_floor_laughing:#Zomato pic.twitter.com/Nmn8plGqNp — CS Jigar Shah  (@FCSJigarShah) July 23, 2021

Everyone trying to understand Zomato’s 1 lakh crore market and how it has a higher market cap than Britannia:#ZomatoIPO #ZomatoListing pic.twitter.com/nzFH1UIiVq — Indian Street Bets (@indstreetbets) July 23, 2021

#Zomato Pre Market Discovery Price At Rs 116/share vs IPO Price of Rs 76/share. :pizza:52% Premium:pizza: Meanwhile Zomato: pic.twitter.com/lNKNt6g7QT — The Finance Guy :flag-in: (@_TheFinanceGuy_) July 23, 2021

Zomato took to Twitter on Friday to mark its successful entry into the stock market with a humble painting-like artwork. The digital artwork depicted a person with a ‘Zomato’ t-shirt looking on with ‘Now listed: Zomato’ painted on the walls of the market.

