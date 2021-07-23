Zomato's Blockbuster Stock Market Entry Celebrated with Hilarious Memes

One of the leading food delivery applications in India, Zomato, scripted history on Friday after the startup listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Zomato exceeded all expectations as its shares were listed at Rs 115 apiece on BSE while opening, a 51.32 percent surge on the issue price fixed at Rs 76, while on NSE, the shares increased to nearly 53 percent to Rs 116 apiece on debut.

As Zomato celebrated its entry into the stock market, Twitter users could not resist marking the occasion with some hilarious memes and reactions.

Zomato took to Twitter on Friday to mark its successful entry into the stock market with a humble painting-like artwork. The digital artwork depicted a person with a ‘Zomato’ t-shirt looking on with ‘Now listed: Zomato’ painted on the walls of the market.

