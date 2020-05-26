Zomato Starts Delivery Alcohol in Odisha After Jharkhand, Here Are Steps to Order Liquor Online via Food Delivery App

Bhubaneshwar, May 27: As COVID-19 cases in India are steadily rising day by day, the government has advised people to stay at home as much as possible. People now also have the option to order essential items, alcohol, or food online. Recently, food delivery application Zomato started home delivery of liquor in Jharkhand. Now, the services have been expanded in Odisha. Home Delivery of Liquor: Swiggy, Zomato Begin Doorstep Delivery of Alcohol in Jharkhand During Lockdown.

The Zomato will deliver alcohol to households in Bhubaneshwar. The services will be further expanded to other cities in Odisha such as Rourkela, Balangir, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Balasore and Cuttack. This comes in addition to Jharkhand, where the food aggregator delivers liquor to households in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Bokaro.

If you are living in these cities you can order liquor online at Zomato. To place the order, the user needs to visit the Zomato Wine Shops section on the application. Less Availability of Liquor, More of Non-Alcoholic Drinks May Cut Alcohol Consumption: Research.

Steps to Order Liquor Online on Zomato App:

One Zomato app on your mobile phone

Click on Wine Shops option

On the wine shop section, you will find 'Start One Time Verification' option to verify age before placing order.

For verification, you need to enter your date of birth (DOB), ID proof type and ID number

After this, choose the alcohol you want to buy

Add to cart

Enter contact details and address

Make payment and place your order.

After the product is delivered to your place you need to show ID proof to the delivery executive. The similar services are also started by Zomato's rival Swiggy in Jharkhand and Odisha.