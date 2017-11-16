Zlatan to return in 2017: Mourinho

Manchester, Nov 16 (IANS) Manchester United chief coach Jose Mourinho said on Thursday Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be back in the side later this year after undergoing a 'magnificent recovery.'

The 35-year-old, who suffered knee ligament damage in April, re-signed for Manchester United earlier this season.

"He is a lion, he is a fighter, I think that is a good description of him, he has the anger all the time and that's the reason why he's almost coming back," Sky Sports quoted the Portugese tactician as saying.

"As we expect, he's reduced the timing of his recovering and, as we were saying a few weeks ago, he will be back in 2017, which is a magnificent recovery," Mourinho added.

