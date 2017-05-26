Zlatan Ibrahimovic: From Man Utd to UFC? Alexander Gustafsson says why not!

Getty

Let's face it, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a one-of-its-kind personality. Not being able to play a part in the Europa League final for Manchester United against AFC Ajax, on Sunday, didn't really demoralise him as such. Zlatan's selfies in front of the gigantic trophy, along with his Man Utd mates, showed how happy he was.

Zlatan's football skills are unique, his way of speaking is unique, his quotes are unique, as is his posts on social media. How many of us are aware, however, that the 35-year-old possesses some great taekwondo skills as well?

Not that most of us have seen, but nevertheless, it's always a desire to watch someday in a real fight. How about the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)?

Considering the difficulty level of the sport of MMA, it's very hard to survive in the octagon if you're not a well-rounded fighter, i.e, proper knowledge of both striking and ground fighting. Can Zlatan really prosper in the MMA with only the unique set of striking skills that the taekwondo offers?

Why not! says UFC's veteran light heavyweight (205 pounds) fighter Alexander Gustafsson, who also hails from Sweden.

"He [Zlatan Ibrahimovic] is one of the best football players in the world and he just shows what he is capable of at Manchester United. He is a strong guy and he is a fighter too," said Gustafsson, who takes on Glover Teixeira at the UFC Fight Night Stockholm on Sunday May 28.

"He is a footballer and that is what he does best but he is strong guy, he is tall and he is a fighter on the field, so perhaps yes [he could turn out to be good in the UFC]."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's curious future?

Now, with the UFC being a possible destination for Zlatan, with the footballer probably indulging in a one-off exhibition fight, considering he is already at the age where MMA fighters slowly start retiring, kind of predictable; question remains is what happens to his football career now.

The current contract with Manchester United is coming to an end on June 30, and no one really knows if he is signing an extension or moving to different shores.

After the Europa League win, Zlatan was asked to shed light upon his future. This is all he had to say (via Sky Italia): "In a few weeks I'll be back in the field.

"Where? Let's see."

