Zion Exhibitions Live Talk Show: Let's Talk - The Webinar Series 3

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Established in January 2020, Zion Exhibitions is a modern organization that brings exhibitions to life by redefining the exhibition landscape, and creating dynamic opportunities to build and enhance businesses.

Zion Exhibitions is an overarching platform for the latest trends in Design and Technology in Construction, Infrastructure, Architecture, and Design with a team of experienced professionals with profound industry knowledge and expertise, at its helm.

Zion Exhibitions is proud of its share of responsibility in the process of economic growth, boosting of businesses and development of the exhibition industry within the country as well as globally.

Zion Exhibitions offers its stakeholders and partners (national and international) a well-researched and professionally planned platform to exhibit their services with particular attention to detail, along with the promise of excellent quality & a professional approach. It aims to be the most rewarding networking forum for the fraternity. Curated as per industry standards, Zion Exhibitions believes in providing an ideal knowledge and business platform for all participants from across the globe.

Zion Exhibitions is set to host a Mega Launch in November 2021, followed by an exclusive exhibition in 2022 in New Delhi. The main motto behind the Mega Exhibition is based on architecture, interior design & building materials, is to help revive the economy by synchronizing the industry with future needs and growth.

Let's Talk - The Webinar Series by Zion Exhibitions, What is Let's Talk - The Webinar series, all about? Zion Exhibition's answer to this question is both simple and effective: Let's Talk - The Webinar Series features a concept that emphasizes the essentials - the exchange of ideas & thoughts with experts through live interactive sessions. Let's Talk brings to you a series of six ingenious brainstorming sessions by the most profound professionals of India on “Architecture and Habitats”. Each episode of the series brings together Series Moderator Dr. Sujit Kumar, Founder & Pr. Architect of KlimArt, Bengaluru along with renowned industry professionals, to discuss current and relevant topics in architecture and design.

Story continues

The first two-webinar series saw immense success with massive industry and new architects’ participation. The topic for the first webinar of the series was 'Development or Propaganda'. Moderated by Dr. Sujit Kumar, it encompassed an engaging debate on prominent government projects among some of the stalwarts of the architectural industry; namely, Ar. Prem Chandavarkar - CNT Architects, Ar. N. Mahesh Iyer - Iyer& Mahesh Architects, Ar. ShimulJaveri Kadri - SJK Architects and Ar. Prem Nath - Premnath& Associates.

In contrast, the second webinar of the series, titled 'Architecture - Education & The Practice' moderated by Dr. Sujit Kumar saw the participation of eminent Heads of Architecture of the top universities in India; namely, Prof. Abraham George - IIT Kharagpur, Prof. Anjali Yagnik - CEPT, Dr. Deepika Shetty - Manipal School of Architecture, Dr. Devender Pratap Singh - Amity, Dr. Habeeb Khan - President, COA, Dr. Ranjana Mittal - SPA, and Dr. Sangeeta Bagga - Chandigarh College of Architecture.

For the third episode of the series, Zion Exhibitions has teamed up with two iconic figures of the Indian architecture industry, Ar. Hafeez Contractor and Ar. Karan Grover. This episode will be telecasted live on Friday, July 30, 2021, 17:00 hrs onwards.

Ar. Hafeez Contractor, one of the most notable names amongst Indian architects, needs no introduction. He initiated the trend of skyscrapers in India. In the initial days after setting up his own firm, Architect Hafeez Contractor was approached by a client to construct a Vastu-friendly building. He said, 'I took the same plan and gave it curvilinear edges, and now the Maharaj (guru) was happy.' To learn about more such anecdotes as he recounts his journey, experiences and challenges that made him who he is, do not miss this interview series with Ar. Karan Grover in conversation with Ar. Hafeez Contractor, Friday, July 30, 2021, 17:00 hrs onwards.

Ar. Karan Grover, Founding Director of Karan Grover & Associates, is the voice of India's rich culture and heritage, magnificently elaborated through his passion for architecture. Ar. Karan Grover is the first architect to win the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) 'Platinum' Award for the greenest building in the world. Speaking about technology and design, he says, 'Culture is timeless, and technology is time-bound. If culture is timeless and design is to be rooted into culture, then design is timeless. My vision for the future is all about timeless design. I hope it moulds into an amazing concept.' Gurtej Singh Gill, Managing Director, Zion Exhibitions, elucidates, “The Webinar series is just the beginning. It is the start to associating with the industry and building long lasting relationships. Our vision for the near future is continued investment to further establish Zion Exhibitions as the unrivalled exhibition organizer in diverse segments and provide exhibitors an opportunity to engage with the trade community in a completely new dimension.” 'We are trying to combine both imagination and experience through this Webinar Series - Let’s Talk. We recognize that our strength is in developing and sustaining partnerships with our clients by continually surpassing their expectations. Our aim is to scale up and develop a talent pool, which can enable change that crosses endless boundaries while benefiting the exhibition industry vastly,” says Adarsh Singh, Managing Director of Zion Exhibitions.

Image: Gurtej Singh Gill (L) & Adarsh Singh (R), Managing Directors, Zion Exhibitions PWR PWR