Zimbabwe recruits Rajput as interim head coach

Harare, May 17 (IANS) Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Thursday named former India opener Lalchand Rajput as the interim head coach after ex-national skipper Heath Streak was sacked from the position in March.

"The 56-year-old is expected to start work immediately ahead of the triangular Twenty20 international (T20I) series involving Zimbabwe, Australia and Pakistan in Harare in July," read a ZC statement.

Rajput, a former India opener, has previously been in-charge of India's coaching set-up during their World T20 triumph in 2007.

He has also coached Afghanistan, after having coached Mumbai Indians and serving as the director of India's National Cricket Academy.

Rajput's first challenge in his new role will be Zimbabwe's triangular T20I series involving Australia and Pakistan in Harare in July.

--IANS

