Zidane says Asensio should be left in peace

Madrid, Sep 8 (IANS) Real Madrid chief coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday asked media to leave his promising Spain attacking midfielder Marco Asensio in peace.

Zidane spoke at a press conference on the eve of Real's La Liga match against visitors Levante and discussed the player, who had scored two goals against Barcelona, helping his team win the Spanish Super Cup, and put on a dazzling display with the national team, reports Efe.

"I am not surprised by what he contributes to the club, he is phenomenal, but at the same time, he should be left in peace, because he still has room for big improvement, but it should be with calm and humility," Zidane said.

The former Real Madrid star considered that Asensio was strong enough to deal with what he was experiencing, knowing that he still has room for improvement.

"He must be calm, it is important to deal with the situation this way. Maybe they talk about him in a very good way, but the important thing is to keep his head cool to continue to improve," he added.

Zidane added that 21-year-old Asensio had not yet reached his full potential and to do so he needed to be serene.

