Zidane my dream coach: Hazard

London, Nov 10 (IANS) Chelsea star winger Eden Hazard has expressed his desire to play under Spanish football giants Real Madrid coach Zinadine Zidane and said he was "my dream coach and idol".

"Zinedine Zidane would be a dream to have as a coach," the Belgian international was quoted as saying by the Independent on Friday.

"He was my idol when I was little, I have a lot of respect for him," Hazard added.

The 26-year-old Chelsea playmaker who has made 182 appearances for the London club since 2012 also said he is unsure about his future.

"Of course, I don't know what will happen in my career in the future, but to play under him would be a dream," the winger said.

"At this time, though, I'm happy at Chelsea. I still have a lot of things to do at Chelsea, and I'm focused on Chelsea," Hazard added.

