Zidane demigod for French football: Varane

Madrid, Nov 17 (IANS) Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane said his club coach Zinadine Zidane has been a demigod for the French football.

"There are no words for Zidane," the French international was quoted as saying by Spanish website Marca on Thursday. "He is a demigod for my whole generation in France."

The 24-year-old also confessed he had a bizarre experience playing under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid.

"He didn't use me at the beginning of the season and I didn't know why," the centre-back said.

"I spoke with the coach, and three days later and at the age of 19, he started me against Manchester City.

"I don't know if Mourinho was aware of my personality but I took it as a challenge. The match went very well and from there everything started to go better," Varane added.

