Zhu wins women's crown at Asian TT

Ahmedabad, Sep 17 (IANS) Zhu Yuling of China defeated compatriot Liu Shiwen in a hard fought womens singles final to win her maiden continental title at the 30th Asian Championship table tennis tournament here on Sunday.

The Chinese paddlers regaled the sizeable crowd at the TransStadia arena with some top quality action before the World No.3 won 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 10-12, 11-13, 11-6 in a thrilling contest which lasted for more than an hour.

Liu, placed at the fourth spot in the world rankings, was favourite going into this tournament. She had won the World Cup and Asian Cup four times each and the World Tour Grand Finals thrice.

She was in superb form throughout the tournament and had reached the final without losing a single game along the way.

