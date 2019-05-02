Zero tolerance policy for terror by Prime Minister has borne fruit: Nirmala Sitharaman

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a press conference after United Nations declared Masood Azhar as global terrorist. While addressing the mediapersons, Union Minister of Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman cleared that terrorism shall not be tolerated. Sitharaman said, "Masood Azhar's name as the leader and the mastermind in several attacks which expand over a decade have all been recognised but it is the persistent effort taken by this government and in the leadership of the Prime Minister, which has brought development for us today. The much-awaited announcement has happened last evening and we would want to highlight the fact that the zero tolerance policy for terror by the Prime Minister has borne fruit and this is definitely something which this government wants to draw attention of the people of India. Terrorism shall not be tolerated and this declaration from the UN is noteworthy. The outcomes from the persistent measures taken by the Ministry External Affairs (MEA), under leadership of Prime Minister and his own visits have resulted in this."