Zero tolerance on air safety violations: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) In context to the recent safety-related issues faced by P&W engine-powered Airbus A320 Neo aircrafts, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu has said that there is zero tolerance on any violation of the aviation safety guidelines.

Answering a question during the Twitter livestream event on "Flying for All: Global Aviation Summit" on Friday, Prabhu said the aviation regulator DGCA has been directed that "... at any cost, safety has to be paramount. (There is) zero tolerance on any violation of safety issues".

Recently, India's civil aviation regulator said it would issue an "additional directive" on safety protocols for P&W engines, which power Airbus A320 Neo aircraft.

The DGCA's decision to issue additional directive came after the Ministry of Civil Aviation held a meeting with IndiGo, GoAir, engine manufacturer P&W and aircraft maker Airbus on last Tuesday.

The government has taken a serious note of the incidents with the aircraft's engines and called the meet to review the safety issues.

At present, there are 97 Airbus A320 Neo aircrafts operating in the country which are powered by P&W engines.

The meeting follows last week's incident with budget airline IndiGo, when its Kolkata-bound flight had to return to Chennai, and the airline said that it was the result of "technical caution" noted by the crew.

