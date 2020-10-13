Zero protection to India's airports; Safety against terror drones, not a priority?

It is reported that India's Airport Security is unprepared for dangerous enemies in the sky. In the age when drones across the border can unleash terror, India's Airport security is not equipped. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security had issued an order earlier for a time-bound deployment of drone interception technology at all the airports across the country. After nine months, not a single airport in India is equipped with the technology. In the year 2019, an on Annual Anti-Terror Conference of the National Investigation Agency with all the stakeholders including the law enforcement agencies of states, the issue of criminal drones, or the drones that can be deployed for any kind of criminal activity including intrusion.