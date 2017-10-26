I have 'zero' interest in Indy or Le Mans: Hamilton

Johannesburg [South Africa], Oct 26 (ANI): Mercedes driver and three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has downplayed racing at the Indy 500 or Le Mans, saying that no other motorsport series excites him as much as Formula One.

The 32-year-old has repeatedly been asked about his future this season, especially after being drawn to Takuma Sato's special ring in Japan for winning the 2017 Indy 500.

However, Hamilton now ruled out the speculations and confirmed that the Indy 500 or Le Mans is not at all in his agenda.

"I don't have any desires to do any other racing. By the time l stop it could be 30 years. Everything else is a step down the ladder," Sport24 quoted Hamilton, as saying.

"I wish l had more passion to do an Indy Car or a Le Mans. But there is zero, there is nothing. I have more exciting things outside which l am passionate about," he added.

Hamilton, however, did not hesitate to admit that he "loves" drivers being able to participate in other series away from F1.

"I've always respected (Indy 500) and appreciated it and I got to watch part of it when Fernando did it, which was super exciting. I love the idea of drivers being able to do more than one series," he added.

"I have a huge amount of respect for those drivers; it's quite scary when you approach those banks at the speed that they do," Hamilton said.

Hamilton, who is currently maintaining a 66-point lead over German racing driver Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari with three F1 races remaining, will now look forward to claim his fourth world championship when he heads into this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the Mexico City.

The Mercedes driver has been in a rich vein of form and needs to finish only at fifth to become the first British driver to excel Sir Jackie Stewart and clinch four F1 championships.(ANI)