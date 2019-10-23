Zero fatality rate in Indian Railways since April 2019: Piyush Goyal

Union Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal attended India-Sweden Business Leaders Roundtable in Stockholm, Sweden. Speaking to media persons, he said, "I have ruled out privatisation of Indian Railways. It will continue to be an Indian government's entity. It serves the people of India. But I do believe in large investments in railways." "In the current year, from 01 April 2019 till today, we have had zero fatality in Indian Railways," he added.