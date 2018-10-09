ZEE's 37 Live TV channels available for Jio's subscribers

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Digital services provider Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) on Tuesday announced that an agreement has been reached with ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) to release the media and entertainment company's entire content library on Jios platforms, with immediate effect.

According to a joint statement, the decision enhances the experience of more than 227 million subscribers of Jio, "giving them an access to ZEE's rich and engaging content, which comprises of 37 LIVE TV channels".

"We are delighted that our esteemed customers will now have access to the engaging and diverse content from Zee Group," Akash Ambani, Director, Jio said in a statement.

"At Jio we are committed to providing our consumers the best of content from India and the world in our quest to accelerate digital inclusion in the country."

As per the statement, in order to further integrate this strategic content alliance, "ZEE5 App" will also be available for download.

"The alliance aims to leverage ZEE's rich and hugely popular content portfolio and nationwide reach of Reliance Jio to serve customers with exciting and innovative content solutions," the statement said.

--IANS

rv/prs