Zee Entertainment launches quiz programme Mind Wars

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) on Friday announced the launch of a quiz programme titled "Mind Wars" for school students across India.

The company said Mind Wars "will be hosted on a multi-platform ecosystem, providing a comprehensive knowledge acceleration programme for students studying in grade 6th to 10th."

Zee said it aims to leverage the power of its multimedia prowess to build a property that will span across both TV and the digital platform.

Mind Wars will host a database of more than 10,000 questions across the three content buckets -- curriculum, general knowledge and current affairs. While the level of questions is for grade 6th to 10th, the platform will also be developed for higher age groups in its advanced stages, the company said.

--IANS

ravi/arm