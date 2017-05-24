New Zealand's MAALA ready to rock India

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) New Zealand's singer-songwriter MAALA, known for electro-pop sounds and romantic lyrics, is set to perform in India next month.

Evan Sinton aka MAALA said in a statement: "I am very excited to be coming to India and performing in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. The Indian music scene is extremely distinct and I am very keen to present my music to them. Mein tayyar hoon (I am ready). See you soon!"

The Sony Music artiste will entertain music lovers in Bengaluru on June 7, Mumbai on June 8 and Delhi on June 9.

Arjun Sankalia, Head International Music, Sony Entertainment Music India, said: "MAALA is breaking out of New Zealand and creating a global buzz. We're confident that MAALA and his sound will connect with the Indian audience, and are quite chuffed to be bringing him into the country."

The 22-year-old is known for numbers like "Touch" and "In my head".

