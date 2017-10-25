New Zealand win the toss, elect to bat

Indo Asian News Service

Pune, Oct 25 (IANS) New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second of three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

New Zealand, who lead the series 1-0 have retained the same playing XI. India, have brought in spinner Axar Patel to replace Kuldeep Yadav.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

--IANS

sam/vm