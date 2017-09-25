New Zealand Tour of India: Kiwis Announce Partial Squad, Complete Team to be Announced Later

The nine players named form the core of the New Zealand team. Meanwhile, Kiwis have dropped all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and batsman Neil Broom from the squad.

New Delhi: New Zealand have named nine players who will be part of the squad for India tour in October. The rest of the players will be picked from the India A vs New Zealand A series which is currently taking place in India.

The nine players named form the core of the New Zealand team. Meanwhile, Kiwis have dropped all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and batsman Neil Broom from the squad.

“The nine we’ve picked have made up the core of our ODI team for a while and all of them have experience playing in India,” New Zealand coach Mike Hesson was quoted as saying by nzc.nz.

“With a number of our top guys already playing in India, it’s helpful to be able to select the squad in two parts. With six spots left, there’s an obvious incentive for the players in New Zealand A to perform and put their best foot forward,” Hesson added.

New Zealand will travel to India for limited-overs series. The tour comprises of three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first ODI will be played at Mumbai on October 22.

New Zealand’s partial squad for the India ODIs:

Kane Williamson (C), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.