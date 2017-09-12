New Zealand Runner Proposing To Girlfriend After Race Wins The Internet’s Heart (Watch Video)

New Zealand runner Jake Robertson is winning hearts on the internet after he proposed to his girlfriend at the finish line. The star runner who came six seconds behind Mo Farah in the Great North Run dropped to his knees and popped the question to his Kenyan girlfriend Magdalyne Masai. The crowd erupted in cheers when on seeing Jake’s romantic gesture while cameras surrounded them. Magdalyne, also a runner had finished fourth in the women’s race after which her boyfriend decided to ask the question. The crowd applauded again as Magdalyne said yes holding Jake’s hand. The video of their unique proposal in now viral on the internet with people praising Jake’s romantic move.

After finishing her race, she was asked to meet Jake at the finish line but did not know the reason. When Jake proposed to her gasping for breath after his run, Magdalyne was left surprised and instantly said yes. The crowd standing behind them clapped and cheered as they embraced. The Great Run took to Twitter sharing the video with the caption, “Well we weren’t expecting that! An elite proposal right on the @SimplyhealthUK #GreatNorthRun finish line from @Jakehtbz”.

Here is the video:

Well we weren’t expecting that! An elite proposal right on the @SimplyhealthUK #GreatNorthRun finish line from @Jakehtbz pic.twitter.com/VVfoMyNw3F — Great Run (@Great_Run) September 10, 2017

After the public proposal, Jake admitted that he had not planned it beforehand. Metro quoted him as saying, “In the last mile it just randomly came to my mind that today was the day.” After the proposal video went viral on Twitter, social media users flooded it with congratulatory messages and praised the athlete’s gesture.