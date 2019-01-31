New Zealand put India to bat in 4th ODI

Hamilton (New Zealand), Jan 31 (IANS) New Zealand won the toss and put India to bat in the penultimate fourth ODI at the Seddon Park here on Thursday.

With India already having won the five-match ODI series with a 3-0 lead, the Rohit Sharma-led tourists decided to test the bench and made a couple of changes in the playing XI.

Rookie batsman Shubman Gill was handed a debut in place of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the rest of the tour, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was included in place of Mohammed Shami.

The hosts also made a few changes by bringing in James Neesham, Tod Astle, Colin de Grandhomme and Matt Henry in place of Colin Munro, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southeeand and Ish Sodhi.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed.

--IANS

tri/in