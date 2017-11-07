New Zealand opt to field in rain-curtailed decider

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (IANS) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field against India in the rain-curtailed eight overs-a-side deciding third and final T20 International at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Tuesday.

The tourists made just one change by bringing in pacer Tim Southee in place of Adam Milne while India made a couple of changes by including Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

The three-match T20I series is currently locked at 1-1 after India won the opener in Delhi while the Kiwis bounced back to win the second game at Rajkot.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips (WK), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

