New Zealand opt to bat in first ODI

Napier, Jan 23 (IANS) New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI against India here on Wednesday.

India have recalled Ambati Rayudu and Kuldeep Yadav after dropping them out of the third and final ODI against Australia at the MCG on Friday.

The duo has replaced Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile, the hosts went in with spinner Mitchell Santner besides all-rounder Doug Bracewell in the opener.

Teams:

New Zealand:AMartin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom

Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

--IANS

tri/vc