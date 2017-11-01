New Zealand to field vs India in 1st T20I

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) New Zealand won the toss and elected to field against India in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) match at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium here on Wednesday.

Batsman Shreyas Iyer made his debut for India.

India are playing with two spinners and three fast bowlers while the visitors are playing with two seamers and two spinners.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Bruce, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

--IANS

