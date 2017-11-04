New Zealand elect to bat in second T20I

Rajkot, Nov 4 (IANS) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson elected to bat against India in the second T20 International at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

For the hosts, Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj will make his India debut and comes in place of the just-retired Ashish Nehra.

The tourists have made a couple of changes bringing in Adam Milne in place of Tim Southee and Glenn Phillips for Tom Latham.

India are 1-0 up in the three-match series after winning the opening tie at the Ferozshah Kotla in Delhi on Wednesday.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips (WK), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

