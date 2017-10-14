Zarco, Nakagami and Bulega take pole for Japanese MotoGP

Motegi (Japan), Oct 14 (IANS) Yamaha's Johann Zarco, Kalex's Takaaki Nakagami and KTM's Nicolo Bulega on Saturday secured the pole positions in their respective categories in qualifying for the Japanese MotoGP at the Twin Ring circuit here.

Zarco claimed his second pole this season for Sunday's race in Japan after defending champion Marc Marquez of Honda failed in his strategy of choosing slick tyres before the track was ready for them, reports Efe.

In the second round, Marquez made his intentions clear by clocking 1:53.903 in the second lap, but his final strategy cost him the pole.

Marquez took a pit stop and chose slicks made for a dry track, which weren't suited to the conditions and affected his grip, while his rivals overtook him on the last lap.

Zarco and Ducati's Danilo Petrucci pushed Marquez into third place, although it could have been worse.

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi first chose slick tyres and changed to wet ones when it was too late, in the end qualifying a distant 12th.

Behind Zarco, Petrucci and Marquez in the first row on race day will be Aleix Espargaro of Aprilla, Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati and Deni Pedrosa of Honda.

Japan's Takaaki Nakagami brought cheer to home fans by taking the pole for the Moto2, ahead of Spain's Alex Marquez and Xavier Vierge.

Nicolo Bulega of Italy took his second career pole in the Moto3 with a time of 2:09.320, followed by compatriot Niccolo Antonneli and Spain's Aron Canet.

Championship leader Joan Mir of Spain did not have much luck and ended up qualifying in the last place.

--IANS

sam/bg