Zambia's FA cancels Ethiopia friendly match

Lusaka, May 23 (IANS) Zambia's football governing body on Tuesday announced the cancellation of a friendly game against Ethiopia which was scheduled for Saturday.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) had lined up two international friendly matches against Ethiopia and Gabon as part of preparations for next month's Africa Cup qualifier match against Mozambique, reports Xinhua news agency.

But the football governing body said it has cancelled the game against Ethiopia due to a clogged calendar. The country's national team will now only play Gabon on June 4, according to a statement placed on its official website.

The team will participate in three matches which includes a match against Mozambique on June 10 for the Africa Cup of Nations Group K qualifier, a game against Botswana for the Confederation of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) Senior Challenge tie on July 1 and later face Swaziland in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) second round qualifiers in the same month.

Head coach Wedson Nyirenda has since summoned local players into residential camp.

--IANS

tri/vt