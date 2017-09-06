Zambia stun Algeria on road to Russia 2018

Algiers (Algeria), Sep 6 (IANS) Zambia revived their hopes to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they secured a second win over Algeria 1-0 at the Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine province, 420km east of Algiers, in the Group B qualifiers.

Patso Daka scored the sole goal of this game as Zambia reinforces its second place in Group B with 7 points, only 3 points away from top spot Nigeria (10 pts), reports Xinhua news agency.

Algeria and Cameroon are virtually out of the race, as they collected 1 and 3 points respectively.

For now, Zambia and Nigeria will fight hard to secure the sole ticket of the group to Russia 2018, although experts believe the Eagles are more likely to make it.

The next round is scheduled for earlier October, as Nigeria hosts Zambia, while Algeria travels to face Cameroon.

--IANS

sam/vm