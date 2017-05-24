Zambia rally to beat Iran 4-2 at FIFA U-20 World Cup

Tehran, May 24 (IANS) Zambia rallied to beat Iran 4-2 in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Reza Shakari put the Persians in front in the seventh minute and extended the lead in the 49th minute from the penalty spot, reports Xinhua news agency quoted a report from Tehran Times daily reported.

The tide began to turn six minutes later. A hoofed ball by Solomon Sakala found Fashion Sakala who cut inside and volleyed low to half the deficit. A lovely flowing move down the right resulted in Emmanuel Banda's flick being slotted home by Enock Mwepu.

With the momentum on the side of those in green, Banda put them ahead following a goalmouth scramble before Patson Daka gave the win some gloss as he picked out the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Iran will meet Portugal in Group C on Saturday.

This is the 21st edition of the biennial international men's youth football championship contested by the under-20 national teams of the member associations of FIFA, since its inception in 1977 as the FIFA World Youth Championship.

The tournament is hosted by South Korea from May 20 to June 11.

