Zaheer Khan Gets Married to Sagarika Ghatge, Here’s How he Got Wished

New Delhi: It was a day of two high-profile cricket weddings. So on Thursday, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar married Nupar Nagar. On the same day, former Indian seamer Zaheer Khan tied the knot with film actor Sagarika Ghatge. And after Zaheer’s wedding, some cricketers expectedly took to social media to wish him. See some of the tweets below.

Congratulations are in order for two India speedsters. Enough bowling the maiden over guys. Time for a maiden to bowl you over. Go well @BhuviOfficial and @ImZaheer God bless. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 23, 2017





Congratulations @ImZaheer for a new life ..wish lots of happiness to both .. pic.twitter.com/AZd7vfsxs4 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 23, 2017





Congrats @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge on d marital knot. Finally there is someone who can bounce Zaheer too. Bro I can tell u from experience never hook or pull, only duck or sway out of line. Right @YUVSTRONG12 @harbhajan_singh? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 23, 2017





And the last man from the group is down. Welcome to the other side of the world Zak. Wish you both a blissful marriage @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/ExWVqtcWl5 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 23, 2017





Zaheer is fondly remembered as the finest left-arm pacer that India has seen. On the other hand, while Sagarika may not be equally high profile and may not have had a distinguished career in the movies, she is fondly remembered for ‘Chak De! India’, regarded as one of India’s finest sports films.

Zaheer remains in the public eye even after his retirement from international cricket. He is a regular on cricket broadcasts as a commentator and analyst on television. He was last seen on the cricket field during the Indian Premier League earlier in 2017.