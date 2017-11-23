Zaheer Khan Gets Married to Sagarika Ghatge, Here’s How he Got Wished

Zaheer is fondly remembered as the finest left-arm pacer that India has seen.

New Delhi: It was a day of two high-profile cricket weddings. So on Thursday, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar married Nupar Nagar. On the same day, former Indian seamer Zaheer Khan tied the knot with film actor Sagarika Ghatge. And after Zaheer’s wedding, some cricketers expectedly took to social media to wish him. See some of the tweets below.





On the other hand, while Sagarika may not be equally high profile and may not have had a distinguished career in the movies, she is fondly remembered for 'Chak De! India', regarded as one of India's finest sports films.

Zaheer remains in the public eye even after his retirement from international cricket. He is a regular on cricket broadcasts as a commentator and analyst on television. He was last seen on the cricket field during the Indian Premier League earlier in 2017.