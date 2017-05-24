Zaheer Khan and Chak De! India actress Sagarika engagement: Virat, Anushka walk hand-in-hand, Sachin, Anjali look gorgeous [PHOTOS]

1/7















Cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge got engaged on Tuesday, May 23, in Mumbai. For the engagement ceremony, Sagarika, known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India, donned a green gown while Zaheer looked dapper in a suit.

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech wedding: Groom rides an ATV; Virat, Anushka and others attend ceremony in Goa

More from IBTimes India: To bring a bit of joy amidst all the sadness - the Manchester United plan for Europa League final

Popular faces from both cricketing fraternity and Bollywood attended the ceremony. Among the guests was star couple – Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma – who walked into the venue hand-in-hand. While Virat sported a white shirt and black trouser, Anushka looked gorgeous in a black dress and loose hair.

Both Virat and Anushka have always stayed mum about their relationship, yet they never shy away from expressing their love in public. The couple had also grabbed eyeballs at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding reception last year.

More from IBTimes India: Volkswagen Tiguan India launch LIVE: Prices start at Rs. 27.68 lakh; specs, variants and more about the new SUV [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

Besides Anushka and Virat, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani, cricketer Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika, Yuvraj, Mandira Bedi, Prachi Desai attended the ceremony. Sachin and Anjali looked gorgeous together.

Zaheer and Sagarika had announced their engagement on social media last month. "Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge," the cricketer had tweeted.

Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017

Related Articles