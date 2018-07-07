Zac Efron's dreadlocks cause a stir

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) Actor Zac Efron's dreadlock look has made him face the heat on social media.

Efron, 30, who has mostly been seen in his signature slicked-back do hairstyle, posted a picture of himself in his new dreadlock hairstyle.

He captioned it: "Just for fun" on Instagram. However, his fans gave a mixed reaction, reports people.com.

While a few people liked his experiment, there were some who accused him of "cultural appropriation".

One comment read: "Damn if he would've gotten dreads and appreciated the culture behind it, it would've been okay, but I don't even think he knows the culture behind it, plus the caption; 'just for fun', so now culture is something to do for fun now?"

Dreadlocks are associated most closely with the Rastafari movement, but people from many ethnic groups have worn dreadlocks, Semitic people of West Asia; Indo-European people of Europe and South Asia.

Notably, the ancient Spartan warriors of Greece and the Sadhus of India and Nepal have also been wearing it. From the age of slavery to South Africa's Black Consciousness Movement, the dreadlocks have had a vast history behind it, making it more than just a trendy hairstyle, people.com reported.

