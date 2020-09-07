Z+, Z, Y and X Level Security in India: Know the Difference Between These Security Categories Provided to High-Risk Individuals

New Delhi, September 7: A lot has been heard about top level security being provided to high-risk individuals in the country. Based on the threat perception to the concerned person, the category of the security is divided into four types which include Z+ , which is the highest level security given to any individual, the Z security, Y security and X security. The high-risk individuals who get these security blanket include Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, High Court and Supreme Court Judges, top politicians among others. The category of security given to any individual is provided under the discretion of the home ministry.

There are 4 types of security covers provided to high-risk individuals by the police and government in India. The Z+ is the highest category of security that a person can while the X category.

The Z+ category has a security cover of 36 personnel and is provided by National Security Guard (NSG) commandos. At present, 17 VIPs are provided with such protection. The Z category has a security cover of 22 personnel including 4 or 5 NSG commandos and police personnel. The Y security has a security blanket of 11 personnel including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel The X category has a security cover of 2 personnel with no commandos but only armed police personnel.

The Prime Minister of India gets the Special Protection Group (SPG) security. It is a special operations force whose objective is providing proximate security to the Prime Minister and members of their immediate families anywhere in the world. This means, the SPG provides security only to the Prime Minister and their immediate family members residing with them at the official residence.

The NSG is used extensively to guard VIPs and VVIPs, especially those in the Z+ category. Many NSG personnel are seconded to the Special Protection Group (SPG) which guards the Prime Minister. The agencies responsible for providing securities to VVIPs, VIPs, politicians, high-profile individuals include the SPG (Special Protection Group), NSG (National Security Guards), ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) CISF (Central Industrial Security Force).