Z-Com, DU launch collaborative project of manufacturing Wi-Fi devices

Global IT solution provider Z-Com has partnered with University of Delhi to launch their collaborative project of design, development, and manufacturing of Carrier Grade Wi-Fi devices in India under the Make in India Campaign. At present, the project will unveil two of its products including outdoor access points and indoor access points for Wi-Fi. The software handling the process is managed by the research and development cell of Delhi University. The one-of-its-kind collaborative project between industry and academia aims at promoting the Prime Minister's 'Make in India' initiative and develop India as the manufacturing hub of the entire worldwide.