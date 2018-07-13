Yvonne Strahovski happy about Emmy nominations

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) Actress Yvonne Strahovski is happy about scoring an Emmy nomination for her role as Serena Joy Waterford in "The Handmaid's Tale", and says she hasn't stopped smiling since then.

The Television Academy announced the nominations on Thursday. Strahovski is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

Strahovski will compete for the Emmy against two "The Handmaid's Tale" co-stars Alexis Bledel and Ann Dowd, as well as Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones"), Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things"), Thandie Newton ("Westworld") and Vanessa Kirby ("The Crown").

In an interview to Vulture magazine, Strahovski expressed her excitement, reports theguardian.com.

"I can't stop smiling, my face hurts

I'm so happy to have been part of this, and so grateful that the ride has really allowed me the opportunity to dive deep into Serena's psyche this season, and really get down and dirty with her and her vulnerability," she said.

"The Handmaid's Tale" is based on the famed 1987 novel by Margaret Atwood, about a post-war America in which women have lost civil rights and are treated as property by men. It is aired in India on AXN.

