When Yuzvendra Chahal Defeated New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi in a Chess Battle

New Delhi: Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Ish Sodhi proved to be productive for their respective teams in the just concluded three-match T20I series. While Sodhi picked five wickets, Chahal bagged three scalps. However, Chahal finished with a slightly better economy rate than the former.

It is safe to safe both the bowlers were impressive and matched each other’s skills. However, in a different game, chess that is, Sodhi had no match to Chahal. It’s a known fact that Chahal has represented India at the junior level and that very much showed in his matchup with Sodhi.

Ahead of the third and final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, which India won on Tuesday to clinch the series 2-1, Chahal and Sodhi were engaged in a series of chess games. It all started when the duo played a game of chess on a mobile application and Chahal emerged victorious.





After the virtual battle, the duo was locked in real battle during their flight. However, the result was same. And thus Sodhi tweeted, “Rematch has already happened… fair to say, chess champion for a reason @yuzi_chahal #toogood.”

Rematch has already happend… fair to say, chess champion for a reason @yuzi_chahal #toogood pic.twitter.com/8cHxbFoXGy — Ish Sodhi (@ish_sodhi) November 5, 2017





Chahal then reminded his New Zealand counterpart of the scoreline which read 2-0.

2-0 brother — yuZvendra Chahal23 (@yuzi_chahal) November 5, 2017





The Kiwi spinner was confident of bouncing back.

No worries, long flight https://t.co/pMe7eUcwgf — Ish Sodhi (@ish_sodhi) November 5, 2017





However, it seems Chahal ended up winning the next two rounds as well!

Waiting for round 4 now bro — yuZvendra Chahal23 (@yuzi_chahal) November 6, 2017





On cricket field, both the spinners had a decent outing. In a rain-curtailed match which was reduced to 8 overs per side, Sodhi gave away 23 runs from his two overs and picked two wickets as well. Chahal, on the other hand, was economical and conceded just eight runs from his quota of two overs. He, however, went wicketless.