Yuvraj still hopeful of making World Cup squad

Kolkata, Jan 6 (IANS) Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said on Sunday that he will still try and play the World Cup in May-June despite struggling to re-capture his form in recent times.

"Cricket has given me everything. When I leave the game, I want to be at my best. I do not want to go with any regret," the 2011 World Cup winning hero, who was here for Punjab's Ranji Trophy Elite Group B matcch against Bengal, said at the Jadavpur University Saltlake Campus ground.

The 37-year-old, who was picked by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 1 crore at the IPL auctions, has set his sights on the T20 extravaganza to make his bid for a comeback.

"I'm trying my best. This is our final league Ranji Trophy match and let's see if we can qualify... After this, we have the national T20 tournament and then we have the IPL. I will give my best shot and hope for the best," Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj lauded the Indian team's fine show in Australia.

"Obviously their experience in batting is not that much what it used to be. But it's fantastic effort from the guys. Especially, (Cheteshwar) Pujara, (Virat) Kohli, (Jasprit) Bumrah. They really excelled in Tests. It's great to see Rishab (Pant) going down the order and scoring big runs. It's great sign for Indian cricket for the future."

"Every time we toured Australia, it's been a very tough tour. We had the opportunity to win the series, it was a draw... Then next time Australia won 2-1," he said recalling the 2003-04 and 2007-08 tours.

Yuvraj also lavished praise on Rishabh Pant who scored a Test hundred each in England and Australia within months from his debut.

"He came last year, he got picked for India. Everybody said he plays too many shots, he's rash, he doesn't have the mind. But after one year of being in and out, having a good IPL, the guy scored two hundreds overseas," Yuvraj said.

