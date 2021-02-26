Yuvraj Singh Tweets About Condition of Motera Pitch, Irks Fans

India beat England by 10 wickets in the third Test match on a pitch that would not be forgotten for years. India ended England’s hope for playing New Zealand in the World Test Championship final after restricting them to 112 in the first innings and 81 in the second innings on a controversial pitch.

Axar Patel and Ashwin, the two Indian spinners, led the bowling attack wreaking havoc for the English Batsman – claiming 18 wickets in both the innings.

Several records were broken in the historic Test, with the shortest completed Test match since 1935 being one of them. The Test lasted only two days with Rohit Sharma hitting the winnings runs during the final session of play on Day 2.

However, several former English cricketers and a few Indian players were disappointed with the deteriorating conditions offered by the pitch. Yuvraj Singh, the man of the tournament in the ICC World Cup 2011, was one such player. This is what he tweeted:

finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?However congratulations to @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 25, 2021

While Yuvraj did not hold back in expressing his views on the pitch conditions, his fans were not too happy with his tweet.

Agitated by what Yuvraj had posted, here’s what his fans said:

What a shameful tweet, It was just the odd ball turning and 21 of the 30 wickets fell to straight balls. — Doctor Wait (@drpratiksha1) February 25, 2021

I can't believe @YUVSTRONG12 you just said this. You are the hero of 2 world cups, a warrior and someone who always accepts the challenges.

Performances are always above opposition & conditions. Comparing two people based on these raw things is just stupidity. — Nitesh Jain (@nitesh_jain2411) February 26, 2021

Paaji, We don’t have the same opinion when games end shorter in overseas conditions and we are left searching for the ball due to swing. It’s TEST cricket for a reason. Why not encourage batsman to improve their skills as already shorter formats are nightmare for bowlers. — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) February 25, 2021

Guess who benefitted the most from 2 day test matches, not every match needs to be hard fought over 5 days #JustSaying #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/7vrJf63rjF — Akshay Chavan (@AKSHAYCHAVAN7) February 25, 2021

When India gets bowled out for 36 in Aus, it is called poor batting. But when a visiting team gets bowled out on straight balls by spinners it is called poor wicket. Wow. — AllBoutCricket (@ABCofCricket) February 25, 2021

I don't think you understand the definition of a bad pitch. My first recommendation would be to look that up in the ICC/MCC rules. Secondly, it was poor batting application by both teams. Sure there was turn, that's a characteristic of subcontinent pitches! — Praatibh Surana (@PraatibhS) February 26, 2021

We just utilised our home advantage and that's completely fair.Nobody complains when they make deadly bouncy pitches which causes so many injuries.Also, we defeated them by 10 wickets;So, it's their problem if they don't know how to bat on these pitches. — Ajay Jauhari (@Ajay_Speak) February 25, 2021

Of course I am a fan of Yuvi and no body can deny he has been our hero.. But sometimes choice of words will pull everything down & I can see lot of ppl disappointed with this tweet. Could have avoided. https://t.co/BhGIZvIQOI — Arun Hariharan (@HariharanArun) February 26, 2021

In my opinion no one should be compared to anyone, everyone is doing their national duty.

And @ashwinravi99 has taken 400 wickets in all the cricket playing nation's venue. @anilkumble1074 , @harbhajan_singh are all legends so comparing someone with them is a work of immaturity https://t.co/unjr38VkWW — Abhinjoy Pal (@AbhinjoyP) February 25, 2021

This is unnecessary from Yuvi. Kumble and Harbhajan were legends. But to drag their names to take a subtle dig at Ashwin is not in good spirits. https://t.co/Q1Wx5n1A6C — Django (@dosa_sambar) February 25, 2021

