Yuvraj Singh to Retire From Cricket During India vs Sri Lanka Series?

New Delhi: Recently we saw India’s fast bowler Ashish Nehra retire from the game in front of his home crowd in Delhi during a T20I match against New Zealand. Now If some media reports are to be believed, discarded middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh could well choose to bid goodbye to the game the same way.

Team India is scheduled to face Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali for the second One-Day International (ODI) on December 13. It happens to be the home ground of Yuvraj.

Interestingly, Yuvraj was recently seen training with team India’s limited-overs specialists at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, perhaps giving an indication that the batsman is focusing on clearing the YoYo fitness test, one of the recent benchmarks for selection.

However, Yuvraj’s decision to skip Ranji Trophy matches for Punjab has reportedly not gone down well with a section of BCCI officials.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Yuvraj is picked for the limited-overs fixtures against Sri Lanka and then he retires from the game or not.

Yuvraj, who turns 36 next month, last represented India earlier in June against West Indies. Given his recent form and fitness, it looks tough for him to break into the playing XI. And add to it the healthy competition going on at the moment between Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and Ajinkya Rahane for a place in the middle order.