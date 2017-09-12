Yuvraj Singh Loves Rising From The Ashes: Saba Karim

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-member India squad for the first three ODIs against Australia and middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh was snubbed again.

Following India’s 5-0 win over Sri Lanka, it was expected some of the senior members will be back in the team. However, selectors opted for slight changes and persisted with almost the same squad.

While some of the players have been rested, it looks like Yuvraj has been dropped. The left-hander has not been in action since the West Indies tour, so resting him makes no sense.

It seems to be the end of the road for Yuvraj. However, former selector Saba Karim believes that the left-hander can still make a comeback as he has done so many times.

“Discount Yuvraj at your own peril. He is like a phoenix who has time and again shown that he loves rising from the ashes and proving critics wrong. From past experience, I would think it is too early to say that the writing is on the wall. Yes, he has a few issues he needs to work on, but then, he is a champion performer and has time and again proved that,” Karim was quoted as saying by CricketNext.

“In fact, to be honest, we during our time as national selectors did for a short span think that it would be very difficult for Yuvraj to make it back to the national team. But I am equally happy to say that he proved us wrong and showed exemplary work ethics to make a return to the national team,” he revealed.

However, Karim believes Yuvraj needs to work on his fitness.

“Yes, Yuvi need to go back to the drawing board and plan accordingly. He does need to work on his fitness and play domestic games to keep reminding the selectors that he is keen to make it back to the national team. The road is definitely not easy and trust me, nobody knows that better than the man himself,” he said.

“I do not think he will be looking much into how the current group is doing. It doesn’t help to think much about those already out there. I am sure Yuvraj would be more interested in working on his game and waiting for the opportune moment when he gets his turn and would wish to make the most of it.”

“You cannot say A fits the bill or B fits the bill on a permanent basis. It all changes from situation to situation and you never know when the team management feels that the experience of someone like Yuvraj would suit the bill perfectly. Surely too early to say that the writing is on the wall.”