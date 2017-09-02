Yuvraj Singh Honoured to Receive Letter From PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Ace Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh is enchanted to receive an after receiving a letter from PM Narendra Modi applauding his charity work through the YouWeCan Foundation.

The non-profit organization was set up in July 2012 by the southpaw to fight cancer and spread awareness about the fatal disease. Appreciating the amazing effort by Yuvraj, Modi wrote, “I am delighted to know about your passion towards social service and the rich community service that you are involved in through your foundation.

‘As a noted cricketer and someone who has successfully fought cancer, several Indians derive immense inspiration from you.

May you continue to serve the society with same zeal and enthusiasm.”

The 35-year-old batsman shared the same letter on his Instagram account which highlights the essence of the letter for his organization. Yuvraj called the letter encouraging for everyone in the foundation.

He wrote, “It’s an absolute honor & privilege for all of us here at Youwecan to receive such an encouraging letter from Hon’ble Shri @narendramodi ji himself. We at @youwecan strongly believe that each one of us together can change the world and it’s not what you’ve got, its what you use that makes a difference. There is no greater reward than making someone else’s life better and making a difference in the world #youwecan #gratitude”





The Punjab born all rounder was himself diagnosed with cancer in 2011 which made him realize the amount of stigma attached to the disease. The southpaw was unaware of his diagnosis when he was guiding India to the World Cup triumph at home in 2011.

However, Yuvi took cancer as just another battle and defeated the disease to continue playing cricket as he is still a part of India’s 2019 World Cup plans.