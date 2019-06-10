Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from International cricket
India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh brought the curtains down on his decorated cricket career on Monday as he announced his retirement from international cricket in a press conference in Mumbai. While addressing the press conference, he said, "After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward."