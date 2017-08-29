Yulia Lipnitskaya, Youngest Russian Winter Olympics Gold Medalist, Retires at 19 After A Battle With Anorexia

Athletes usually make debut in their teen days, but in a rare (heartbreaking) case a sporting icon announced retirement at the tender age of 19. Russian figure skater, Yulia Lipnitskaya who became country’s youngest winter Olympics gold medalist at 15 took retirement from the game citing health issues reportedly following anorexia treatment as per Russian media reports. At the Sochi Olympics 2014, 15-year-old Lipnitskaya became a global icon after helping her team bag gold in the team event.

Yulia’s mother, Daniela Lipnitskaya TASS news agency about the retirement plans of the young skating star after undergoing treatment for anorexia. She was quoted saying, “Yulia informed the [Russian Ice Skating] Federation about her plans to retire in April, right after she came back from Europe, where she underwent a three-month treatment for anorexia.”

Meanwhile, the Figure Skating Federation of Russia claimed to not receiving any letter from the athlete. The head of the Federation, Aleksandr Gorshkov, told TASS, “Although Yulia is on the reserve list, she is the Russian team roster.” He further added, “I cannot reply to the rumours. My position makes me work with the facts. (We) should wait for the statement from Yulia, before that it’s only talk.” As for the Russian coach Tatiana Tarasova, he commented saying, “Yulia is a star. Some stars shine for a long time, while others will shine too bright and burn out. She lit up everything. I want to wish her a wonderful life, which she deserves, for she is a very good, very smart girl and very kind.”

Yulia’s struggle with weight and eventually anorexia has been persistent. She has earlier complained of following a strict diet in order to perform well in figure skating. She also had lashed out online trolls who fuelled pregnancy rumours after she had apparently gained some weight. “I am not pregnant, you are getting to me. Have a conscience. I can’t be 37kg all my life just to make everybody happy. I have been dieting enough already, (it’s) enough!” Yulia Lipnitskaya had written on the social media.

Lipnitskaya became the youngest-ever Russian athlete to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics, when she was part of the victorious team at the 2014 Games in Sochi, aged just 15 years and 249 days old. The win also meant Yulia Lipnitskaya became the youngest Winter Olympic gold medallist in figure skating for 78 years.