YUKTI 2.0: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Launches New Platform to Help Students & Innovators Sell Ideas, Here's More About It

New Delhi, June 23: Union Minister of Human Resource Development and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched a new initiative named YUKTI 2.0 on Tuesday. The objective behind launching the new platform is to help students and innovators sell their ideas.

The platform was earlier named MIND — Massive Indian Novelty Depository, but the name was altered last minute. Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted on Monday saying, "Launching MIND (Massive Indian Novelty Depository), an incredible initiative formulated in collaboration with @mhrd_innovation on 23rd June. I urge all students, faculty & startups to come forward & participate. #Innovations can make a difference." #BharatPadheOnline: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Invites Suggestions to Improve Online Education.

Here's more about YUKTI 2.0, Watch Video:

Launch of YUKTI 2.0 https://t.co/8EK9oN22NR — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 23, 2020





YUKTI 2.0 will help students to start their own startups and will also create innovation and entrepreneurship in India’s culture.

On June 12, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal launched the web portal YUKTI (Young India Combating COVID with Knowledge, Technology and Innovation). The portal covered various initiatives and efforts of the institutions in academics, research especially related to coronavirus, social initiatives by institutions and the measures taken for the betterment of the well-being of the students.